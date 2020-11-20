Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card or call letter for the 2020 Clerk recruitment today, November 20. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Preliminary exam for 2020 Clerk recruitment can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 5, December 12, and December 13. The main exam was scheduled for January 24, 2021 but has been postponed for February 28, 2021. The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS 2020 Clerk Prelim admit card.

The notification for the 2020 IBPS Clerk recruitment was released on September 1 and the application process was conducted initially from September 2 to September 22 and another round of application process from October 23 to November 6. The total number of vacancies this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

The preliminary exam will test candidates on English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 100 marks and will consist of 100 questions and for 1-hour duration.

How to download IBPS Clerk 2020 admit card: