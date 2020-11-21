Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has delayed the declaration of the first allotment result for the special round of counselling for engineering admission and is expected to issue the allotment result today. The allotment result initially was expected to be released on November 20.

The registration and choice filling deadline was extended until 7.00 pm of November 20 and this extension is expected to affect the remaining schedule. The allotment result, once released, will be available on the official website, csab.nic.in.

The admission process based on the first allotment was supposed to completed before November 23; however, it is expected that the deadline to complete the process will be extended. A total number of 7,430 seats remain vacant after six rounds of JoSAA allotment this year for which CSAB is conducting.

The special round will be conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (Except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds. This will be open to all the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main exam and have accepted and paid the Partial Admission Fee against the JoSAA-2020 allotted seat or whose admissions was withdrawn or cancelled can participate and need to pay a registration fee of Rs. 2000.