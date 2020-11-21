Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the 2020 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination admit card on November 20. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam on November 29 can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 and December 6. The admit card for the December 6 exam will be released on November 27. All candidates must go through the admit card carefully for exam venue and COVID-19 instructions.

Here is the direct link to access the RSMSSB admit card download page.

The Junior Engineer recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 1,219 vacancies, application process for which was conducted from June 24 to July 8, 2020. The full details and schedule of the exam can be accessed on this direct link.

How to download RSMSSB JE admit card: