Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the preliminary exam results for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2020. All the candidates can check the result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 5.95 lakh candidates had participated in the exam of which 5,393 candidates were declared successful for the PCS category and 180 for the ACF/RFO category. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main exam round of the recruitment drive.

How to check UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO 2020 result:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the link to check the result on the ‘Information Bulletin’ section of the website. A PDF will open with roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

The 2020 PCS/ACF-RFO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies. The application process for the recruitment drive was conducted in the months of April and May 2020.

Candidates have to go through three stages of selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam stage will appear for the Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.