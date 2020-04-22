Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), as reported earlier, has begun the application process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2020 recruitment on April 21st. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the same can do so at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The 2020 PCS/ACF-RFO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies. The last day to pay the application fees is May 18th and the last day to submit the application form online is May 21st, 2020.

The candidate must at minimum have attained a graduate degree. Further requirements for each position can be check on the official notification. The candidates must not be below 21 years or above 40 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to check UPPSC ACF/RFO 2020 official notification.

Candidates have to go through three stages of selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers for 200 marks each. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 examination:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the link to apply for PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 examination displayed prominently on the home page. Click on the ‘Apply’ button against the relevant advertisement. Go through the three stage of application - Registration, Fee Payment, and Application and submit the form. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Students are requested to submit the forms through their mobile phones or personal computers and to avoid venturing out to use public computers to submit the forms. If going to a cybercafe or using a public computer is essential, then care must be taken to put on a mask, to santise the computer before and after its use, and to maintain physical distancing as much as possible as a COVID-19 precaution.