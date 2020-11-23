Karnataka Public Education Department has declared the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test or KARTET 2020 result today, November 23. All the candidates who had appeared for the KARTET exam can check the result on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on October 4 in two sessions. As reported earlier, around 75 thousand candidates had applied to appear for the Paper I exam and 1.69 lakh for the Paper II exam.

Here is the direct link to check the KARTET 2019 result.

KARTET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates to apply for teacher position at board affiliated schools. The first paper is to test the eligibility of candidates to teach student from Class I to Class V and the second paper is for candidates to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

How to check KARTET 2020 result: