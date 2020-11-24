University of Rajasthan or Uniraj has declared the BA Part 3 results. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the BA part 3 result now on the official website, uniraj.ac.in or results.uniraj.ac.in.

The BA exams were conducted in the month of September after a substantial delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown and now the results are out.

Here is the direct link to access the UNIRAJ BA Part 3 result.

The website is not responding at the moment. Students are suggested to be patient and to check the result after some time.

How to check UNIRAJ 2020 BA result: