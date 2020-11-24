Lucknow University will declare the 1st allotment result for the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Counselling today, November 24. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the first round of the counselling can check the allotment result on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first allotment round can make the payment for the seat confirmation from tomorrow, November 25, until November 27. The first round of registration was for candidates who secured the top 50000 rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 exam.

Here is the direct link to the page on which the allotment result will be declared.

The registration process for the second round will also begin today on the official website. The second round is for candidates who have secured ranks from 50001 to 140000.

The choice filling process will begin from tomorrow and the last day to register and choice fill is December 2and December 3, respectively. The allotment result will be issued on December 4.

Here is the direct link to access the UP JEE B.Ed 2020 Counselling schedule.

The counselling is being conducted for B.Ed. Education offered in various institutions and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There are more than 2000 institutions in the state offered such courses, details of which are available on this link.

The UP B.Ed JEE result was declared on September 5 and now the counselling process is about to begin from today. University of Lucknow had conducted the B.Ed. Entrance exam on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam and the exam was conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.