Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to declare the MHT-CET 2020 entrance examination result for Engineering and Pharmacy admission within the next few days. In a notification released on November 6, the CET Cell had said that the result for the MHT-CET exam will be released on or before November 28.

Once the MHT-CET 2020 result is declared, all the candidates who had appeared for the exam either from the PCB or the PCM category can check the result on the official website, mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms, etc.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys for the exam were released on November 10 and final answer keys have already been released on the official website.

How to access the MHT-CET 2020 result: