Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the CRP RRB IX Officer Scale II and III Single Examination result on November 24. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website, ibps.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the Interview round of the recruitment. The details of the interview round and the call letter for the same will be released in the near future on the official website.

Here are the direct links to access the IBPS RRB IX Officer Scale result:

The examination for the Officer Scale II and III were conducted on October 18 along with the Main examination for the Officer Scale I. The next round for all the Officer Scale positions will be an interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant vacancies for 43 participating banks. The candidates will also have to carry all the relevant original documents for verification during the interview stage of the exam, details of which can be accessed in the notification.

How to access IBPS RRB Office Scale result: