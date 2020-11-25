Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the same can download the hall ticket from the official website aaplyssb.com. The examination is scheduled to take place on December 6.

Candidates will require their registration ID and password to download the admit card for further instructions.

You can directly download the admit card here.

According to Jagran Josh, SSB ASI (Stenographer) Exam 2020 will comprise of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will 100 marks and will consist of multiple objective type questions, including general knowledge and reasoning. The minimum cutoff is 50% for Unreserved and OBC, including ex-servicemen and 45% for SC/ST, including ex-servicemen.

Paper 2 will be descriptive in nature and will be eligible for only those candidates who clear Paper 1. This paper of 100 marks will comprise of essay writing, precis writing, letter writing and comprehension. Candidates will have the option of writing the essay and letter either in English or Hindi.

A total of 54 vacancies are available for the post of ASI (stenographer) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs. The final candidates will be entitled to a pay scale at Level 5 with Rs 29,200 per month.