Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised list of candidates qualified for Mains Exams for Group 4 ‘Labour Enforcement Officer’ and Group 5 ‘Child Development Officer’ recruitment. The initial result was declared on November 21 but due to technical mismatch of exam roll numbers and online application numbers, the Commission had to revise the merit list, it said in a notice.

How to check UPPSC PCS (Prelims) Group 4, Group 5 revised results:

Visit the UPPSC website– uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link to check the result on the ‘Information Bulletin’ section of the website. A PDF will open with roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

A total of 238 candidates have qualified for Group 4 ‘Labour Enforcement Officer’ Main exams while 1,361 candidates have cleared the test for Group 5 ‘Child Development Officer’.

Candidates have to go through three stages of selection process — Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam stage will appear for the Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted by UPPSC.