The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the results for the AIIMS PG Stage 1 examinations to DM/MCh/MCD Hospital Administration courses for the January 2021 session. The results were declared on the official website aiimsexams.org.

The selected candidates who have cleared the Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Stage 1 will require to appear for Departmental Clinical/Practical/Lab Based Assessment through video-conferencing mode. They will also require to upload scanned copies of the documents listed by the authorities through “My Page” using their login credentials.

You can check out the list of documents and other information here.

While the dates for the Stage 2 for various programmes were announced, the details of the video conferencing and timing of the assessment shall be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the respective departments.