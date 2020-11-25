Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the dates for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019. The Computer Based Examinations were earlier due to being held from December 24-30. Now, SSC will conduct the exams from December 22-24.

“The candidates of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 are hereby informed that the Computer Based Examination earlier scheduled from 24.12.2020 to 30.12.2020 will now be conducted from 22.12.2020 to 24.12.2020.,” the SSC notice said.

The vacancies for the stenographers are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Selection Process:

The selection process first will involve a CBT exam testing candidates on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Langauge and Comprehension for 200 marks and the exam will be for a 2-hour duration. Candidates who clear the CBT exam will have to appear for a skill test in Stenography, details of which are available on the notification.