West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2019 Ward Master Grade III recruitment examination today, November 25. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

Any objections or doubts regarding the answers on the answer keys must be raised from November 28 and on or before December 5. Details on how to raise objection can be accessed on the answer key itself.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC 2019 Ward Master exam answer keys.

The Commission had conducted the Ward Master Grade 3 MCQ exam on November 22. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies and the application process was conducted in the months of November and December 2019.

All the candidates who clear the MCQ round of the exam will have to appear for an interview round before the final selection.