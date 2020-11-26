Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the examination date for the 2020 Constable recruitment. The written exam will be conducted on March 14 and March 21, 2021. The details of admit card and other updates will be issued in the future on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The notification for the recruitment of 8,415 Constable vacancies was released November 11 and the application process began on November 13 and will end on December 14. The application can be processed on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC Constable exam date notification.

The selection process will be involve a written exam initially followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will be of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

Interested candidates must have cleared the 12th class from any recognised board. The candidates from the general category must be between the ages of 18 and 25 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC 2020 Constable recruitment notification.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details regarding the eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, reservation, vacancy breakdown, selection process and application process before proceeding with the application.