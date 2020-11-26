India Post has declared the result for the 2020 GDS recruitment exam for the Madhya Pradesh circle on November 24, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check if they have cleared the exam at the official website, appost.in.

The MP Circle GDS recruitment was being conducted to fill 2,834 positions. The results for the Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh circles for the GDS recruitment are still under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.

How to check India Post GDS result

Visit the India Post GDS recruitment website. Under the ‘Result’ tab on the left panel, click on the relevant circle. A PDF with necessary information will open.

India Post is conducting the GDS recruitment drive for many circles and the application process for the Jharkhand, Northeastern, and Punjab circles are underway.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).