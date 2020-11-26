The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has begun accepting applications from engineering diploma holders for various posts on their official website ntpc.co.in or ntpccareers.net. The application process will continue till December 12.

There are a total number of 70 vacancies for various fields which includes Mining Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mine Survey Engineers. The breakdown of vacancies can be accessed on the notification.

The shortlisted candidates will require to undergo training for two years across the various coal mining sites in Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Check out the full notification for NTPC Engineer 2020 here.

Here is the direct link to begin the NTPC application process

The upper age limit is capped at 25 years as on the last date of application with relaxation for candidates from certain categories as per the norm. Applicants should have a full time diploma in the respective discipline with at least 70% marks.

As part of the selection process, candidates will require to undergo a two-stage online exam. The 1st stage is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of January tentatively. This will comprise of an Online Aptitude Test with 120 multiple-choice questions.

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the 2nd stage exam scheduled to be conducted in the first week of February and will be based on the Online Technical Test. The duration of the test for both the papers will be two hours.

Candidates are allowed to opt for test centre in their choice of city. The selected ones will be offered a monthly stipend of Rs 24,000 per month. On successful completion of training, the candidates will be absorbed in the basic pay of Rs 24,000 per month in W7 Grade.