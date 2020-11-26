Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on Thursday announced the list of centres for the Forest Guards’ exam slated to be conducted by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department on December 16.

The list with the names and addresses of 766 centres were released online on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards on the same website. The admit card for the exam was released on November 24 and now the centre details are around.

The examination will be held in two shifts: From 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. There are 484 vacancies for the post.

Here is the direct link to the list of centres.

Candidates are required to carry a printout of the admit card along with identity proof such as an Aadhar Card/voter ID card/driving license at the examination centre.

To download the admit card, candidates can visit the CSBC website or click on the direct link given below, enter the Registration number (issued during the online application process)/mobile number, date of birth and a unique security pin and press ‘Submit’.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for Forest Guard recruitment exam.

The recruitments are being done by the CSBC for the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The online application process for the given posts ran through July-September this year.