The Chhattisgarh State Service notification has been released on November 26 and the preliminary exam will be conducted on February 14, 2021. The application process will be conducted on Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) official website psc.cg.gov.in. The registration process for the same will begin on the same website on December 14 and will close on January 12 next year.

In a notification released on Thursday, the commission said that the main exam will be held from June 18 to 21, 2021. A total of 158 vacancies have been notified by the commission.

Eligibility and Qualifications:

Candidates must be a graduate from any recognised university to be eligible to apply. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 28 to eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Selection Process:

The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.33 for every wrong answer.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The main exam of 1400 marks will comprise of seven papers. For candidates who clear the Main exam, an interview round will be conducted which will carry 150 marks.

Candidates can check out the details in the CGPSC State Service notification here

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on qualification, eligibility, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others before proceeding with the application process.