The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on Friday declared the B.HMCT, M.HMCT and M.ARCH results on its official website mahacet.org.

The MAH-B.HMCT exam was held on October 10 and pertains to admission to four-year full time graduate degree course in hotel management and catering technology. MAH-M HMCT CET 2020 and MAH-M. ARCH CET 2020 exams were conducted on October 27 for admission to two-year full time graduate degree course in hotel management and catering technology, and two-year full time post graduate degree course in architecture, respectively.

This year the entrance exams in the state were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The counselling details will be released soon.

Candidates should keep checking the official CET Cell website for latest updates regarding the counselling session and other exam-related details.

Meanwhile, the MHT-CET 2020 entrance examination results for Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and B.Ed. will be declared by the Maharashtra CET cell by December 5, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the minister announced that the centralised admission process for all the courses will begin in the first week of December.

Once the MHT-CET 2020 result is declared, all the candidates who had appeared for the exam either from the PCB or the PCM category can check the result on the official website, mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MAH-LLB (3 years) CET 2020 and MAH B.Ed. and B.Ed Elec 2020 results will also be available on the MAHACET website.