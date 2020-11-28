Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET-UG 2020 second allotment result today, November 28. The allotment result was scheduled to be released on Friday but was postponed for today. The allotment result can be accessed on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The reporting based on the 2nd allotment round is supposed to begin from today and needs to be completed on or before December 8 based on the original schedule. It is not clear if the reporting time will be extended due to the delay in the release of the allotment result.

Here is the direct link to the page where the MCC 2020 2nd allotment result will be issued.

The registration process for the 2nd round of counselling was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed for November 20 ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.’ The choice filling and locking process went on until November 25.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The round one allotment result was declared on November 6 and the reporting based on the allotment was open until November 14.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.