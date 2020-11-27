Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET-UG 2020 second allotment result tomorrow, November 28. The allotment result was scheduled for today but an update on the website states that the allotment result will be issued tomorrow.

All the candidates who have registered to participate in the MCC NEET-UG counselling can check the allotment result, once it is released, on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The reporting based on the 2nd allotment round was scheduled to begin from tomorrow, November 28 and could have been done on or before December 8 based on the original schedule. It is not clear if the reporting time will be extended due to the delay.

Here is the direct link to the page where the MCC 2020 2nd allotment result will be issued.

The registration process for the 2nd round of counselling was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed for November 20 ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.’ The choice filling and locking process went on until November 25.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The round one allotment result was declared on November 6 and the reporting based on the allotment was open until November 14.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.