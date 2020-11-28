AIIMS Jan 2021 INI CET result declared at aiimsexams.org; check here for direct link
The final seat position for admissions to PG courses based on the INI-CET exam were also released along with the result.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2021 sessions result on Friday, November 27. All the candidates who had appeared for the INI-CET 2020 exam can check the result on the official website, aiimsexams.org.
The institute also released the Final Seat Position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2021 session on the official website. The result and the final seat position information can now be accessed by all the candidates.
Here are the links to AIIMS INI-CET 2020 exam result information:
Result for INI-CET January 2021 session
Final Seat Position for admission to PG courses INI-CET January 2021 session
AIIMS had conducted the INI-CET examination on November 20 or admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2021 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.
How to check the AIIMS INI-CET result:
- Visit the AIIMS Exams official website.
- Under the ‘Important Announcements’ section, click on the link to check the INI-CET result.
- A PDF will open which will have all the relevant result details.