India Post has release the Odisha circle result for the 2020 GDS recruitment exam November 27, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam from the Odisha circle can check the result of the exam on the official website, appost.in.

The Odisha Circle GDS recruitment is being conducted to fill 2060 positions. The results for the Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh circles for the GDS recruitment are still under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.

How to check India Post GDS result

Visit the India Post GDS recruitment website. Under the ‘Result’ tab on the left panel, click on the relevant circle. A PDF with necessary information will get downloaded.

India Post is conducting the GDS recruitment drive for many circles and the application process for the Jharkhand, Northeastern, and Punjab circles are underway.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).