The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET 2020 results on its official website mahacet.org. Besides this, the state cell also declared the MAH-BA/B.Sc.-B.Ed.(Integrated) CET 2020, MAH-M.Ed.-CET 2020, MAH-MCA CET 2020, MAH_-MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three year integrated course CET-2020 results on the same website.

Here are the direct links to the results of the exams:

Result of MAH-BA/B.Sc.-B.Ed.(Integrated)CET 2020



Result of MAH-M.Ed.-CET 2020

Result of MAH-MCA CET 2020

Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020

Result of MAH_-MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. THREE YEAR INTEGRATED COURSE CET-2020

Meanwhile, the MHT-CET 2020 entrance examination results for Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and B.Ed. will be declared by the Maharashtra CET cell by December 5, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the minister announced that the centralised admission process for all the courses will begin in the first week of December.

Once the MHT-CET 2020 result is declared, all the candidates who had appeared for the exam either from the PCB or the PCM category can check the result on the official website, mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MAH-LLB (3 years) CET 2020 and MAH B.Ed. and B.Ed Elec 2020 results will also be available on the MAHACET website.