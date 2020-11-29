Odisha NEET 2020 Counselling first allotment result is likely to be released on the official website, ojee.nic.in, on Sunday.

All the allotted candidates must pay the admission fees and download the admission letter on or before December 2, 2020. The process of withdrawal from the admission process must also be done by December 2.

Here is the direct link to access the Odisha NEET-UG 2020 counselling page.

The state merit list was announced earlier this week. Candidates are suggested to read the OJEE 2020 notification here for more details.

OJEE is conducting the NEET-UG Counselling based on the NEET UG 2020 result for admissions to various institutions providing MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The counselling this year will be conducted in three rounds which includes on spot round counselling.

The vacant seat information after the 1st counselling and returned all-India Quota will be displayed on December 3 and the registration process for the 2nd round will be conducted from December 4 to December 5.

All the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the Odisha NEET-UG counselling process including registration and allotment process.