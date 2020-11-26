Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) has issued the state merit list as part of the state’s NEET-UG 2020 counselling process today, November 23. Along with the release of the merit, the choice filling and locking process have also begun.

Candidates can check the merit list and fill and lock their choice of colleges on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to access the Odisha NEET-UG 2020 merit list.

Here is the direct link to access the Seat Matrix.

The choice filling and locking process must be completed by November 27, 2020, and the first allotment result based on the choices filling will be released on November 29, 2020. All the allotted candidates must pay the admission fees and download the admission letter on or before December 2, 2020. The process of withdrawal from the admission process must also be done by December 2.

Here is the direct link to access the Odisha NEET-UG 2020 counselling page.

OJEE is conducting the NEET-UG Counselling based on the NEET UG 2020 result for admissions to various institutions providing MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The counselling this year will be conducted in three rounds which include on spot round counselling.

The vacant seat information after the 1st counselling and returned all-India Quota will be displayed on December 3 and the registration process for the 2nd round will be conducted from December 4 to December 5.

Here is the direct link to access the revised Odisha NEET-UG counselling schedule.

All the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the Odisha NEET-UG counselling process including registration and allotment process.