Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the 2020 Engineering Services examination dates on November 27. The exam will be conducted on January 15, 2021 in two sessions.

The official notification for the same said that the the exam will be conducted in five districts and the first session on General Studies will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and second session on Engineering from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the exam date notification.

The 2020 Engineering Services recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 89 engineering vacancies in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The application process for the exam was conducted from February 2, 2020 to March 10, 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, psc.cg.gov.in, for more details on admit card and other instruction. The exam syllabus and pattern is available on the official notification which can be accessed on this direct link.