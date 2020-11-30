The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Karnataka has declared the first allotment result for the UGET 2020 counselling process today, November 30. All the candidates who had registered to participate in the COMEDK 2020 counselling can check the allotment result on the official website, comedk.org.

The reporting i.e. for Accept and Freeze of choices of Round 1 Engineering Counselling based on the first allotment needs to be done on or before December 5, 2020. Meanwhile, the Architecture ranks for the exam is also available on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the COMEDK 1st allotment result.

The second counselling round will be announced soon after the 1st round process is completed. The counselling is done for Engineering admission to colleges affiliated to COMEDK.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 result was announced on September 3. The COMEDK exam was conducted on August 19 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The provisional answer keys was released on August 23 and the final answer keys was issued on August 31.

How to check COMEDK UGET 2020 allotment result: