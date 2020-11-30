West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Examination, 2020. The exam was held on Sunday, November 29. All the candidates who had appeared for the MCQ exam can check the answer keys on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

Any objections or doubts regarding the answers on the answer keys must be raised between December 7-10. Details on how to raise objection can be accessed on the answer key itself.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam 2020 answer keys.

WBPSC is recruiting assistant civil engineers for the state’s Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Panchayat and Rural Development Department.