Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card/hall ticket for the written test to be held on December 6 for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistants (physical, chemical, biology/serology) in the state’s Forensic Science Laboratory. Candidates can download their admit cards from the AP SLPRB website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The written test will be held on December 6 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at five regional centres — Vishakapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati and Kurnool.

A total of 9,207 applicants (5,911 male and 3,296 female) are eligible to appear for the recruitment exam for 58 available posts of Scientific Assistants.

“The candidate must note that the selection of the candidate will be provisional and subject to verification, of the original certificates, antecedents and medical fitness,” AP SLPRB has said in its latest notification.

Steps to download hall ticket/admit card:

Visit AP SLPRB website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ section on the homepage Click on the available ‘written exam hall ticket’ Enter Registration Number, date of birth and security pin Download and print a copy of the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for Scientific Assistant exam.