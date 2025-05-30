A federal appeals court in the United States on Thursday temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s tariffs that had been blocked by a New York court a day earlier, Reuters reported.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington paused the ruling of the New York-based Court of International Trade in order to consider an appeal filed by the government. The appeals court directed the plaintiffs to put forward their stand by June 5, and the administration to respond by June 9.

Wednesday’s ruling had blocked tariffs imposed by Trump on imports into the country under a law that gives him extraordinary powers in emergency situations. It had said that the country’s Constitution gave Congress exclusive authority to regulate international commerce, and that the president’s emergency powers did not override this.

The order, however, did not halt the tariffs that the president imposed using his powers under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Among the tariff measures imposed under this law were a 25% tax imposed on most imported automobiles and on all foreign-made steel and aluminium.

However, the US government’s appeal against the ruling said that political branches, not courts, take decisions on foreign policy and drive economic policy, the BBC reported.

Trump had criticised the trade court’s order in a social media post, saying: “Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY.”

Shortly before the order of the appeals court temporarily reinstated the tariffs, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by BBC: “America cannot function if President Trump, or any other president, for that matter, has their sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations railroaded by activist judges.”

On April 2, the United States announced “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries, including a 26% “discounted” levy on India. Trump had repeatedly said he intended to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing the high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods.

On April 9, the so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on several countries took effect. Hours after, however, Trump reduced the tariff rates on imports from most countries to 10% for 90 days to provide time for trade negotiations. However, Washington had increased tariffs on China to 125% at the time.

The US president had cited the “lack of respect” Beijing had shown to the global markets for further increasing tariffs on imports from China.

However, on May 12, the two countries agreed to suspend tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the two countries had agreed that tariffs would come down by more than 100 percentage points to 10%.

