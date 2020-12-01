Punjab Education Recruitment Board will begin the application process for the 2020 teacher recruitment from today, December 1. The notification for the 8,393 primary and pre-primary teacher vacancies was released last week and the application process can be processed on the official website, educationrecruitmentboard.com

All the interested candidates can go through the official notification on the official website. The last day to fill the application online is December 21, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the Punjab 2020 teacher recruitment job notification.

All interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification for more details on the vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, application and selection process, important dates among others before proceeding with the application process.

State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had said that the with this advertisement Punjab has become the first state to recruit regular teachers for pre-primary classes. Chief Minister also said on Twitter, “We are undertaking recruitment in various Departments & I urge our youth to prepare well for examinations.”