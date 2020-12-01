National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the June 2020 UGC NET examination result today, December 1. All the candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET 2020 exam can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA also released the subject-wise cut-off percentiles in two separate documents on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the UGC NET 2020 scores/result.

Here are the direct links to access the cut-off percentiles

NTA had conducted the June 2020 UGC NET exam in the months of September, October and November due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The final answer keys for the UGC NET exam were released yesterday, November 30. The certificate for the successful candidates is expected to be released in a few months.

After multiple postponements, the exam commenced from September 24 and lasted till November 13 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 examination days during September – November 2020.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

How to check UGC NET June 2020 result: