Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for candidates set to appear for the screening test for recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil). APSC will hold the Multiple Choice Objective Type Screening Test (OMR based) exam on December 6.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the Commission’s website, apsc.nic.in. On the homepage, go to the ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards’ section and click on the relevant link. Enter the Roll Number, press ‘Submit’, download the admit card and save a printed copy.

Here is the direct link to download the APSC screening test admit card.

APSC had issued the recruitment notification back in June for filling up of 222 posts of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department. The application process concluded in August.

In November, the Commission released a list of 3,992 candidates whose applications have been accepted for appearing in the screening test.

The screening test on December 6 will have two papers — General Studies (10.00 AM-12.00 PM) and Civil Engineering (1.30 PM-3.30 PM).

Here is the list of candidates selected for the Screening Test.

Here is the exam schedule and zone-wise venues for Screening Test.