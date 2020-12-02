West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the preliminary examination answer keys for the 2020 Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination on November 29. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

Any objection or queries regarding the answers on the answer keys can be raised from December 7 to December 10. The notice says that one can submit the queries “by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in and populating the relevant details between 7-10 December, 2020. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered.”

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC Assistant Engineer 2020 answer keys.

The exam was conducted on November 29 and the answer keys was released on the same evening. The exam is being conducted to vacancies for various departments in the state government and the number of vacancies will be notified later.

The notification for the recruitment was released in July 2020 and the application process was conducted from July 14 to August 31 on the official website.