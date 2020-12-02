Coal India has released the admit card for Coal India Management Trainee 2019 candidates shortlisted for the interview round on its official website coalindia.in. Candidates will require their username and password to download the hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download the Coal India MT 2019 interview admit card

According to a report by The Times of India, the shortlisted candidates have been intimated about their interview date, time and venue through their registered email id. The personal interview will be of 10 marks.

The final list will be uploaded on the official website and candidates will be informed about the Document Verification (DV) and Initial Medical Examination (IME) through their registered email id. The final list will be prepared based on the consolidated marks Computer Based Online Test and Personal Interview.

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee (MT) in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularisation will be in E-3 grade in the scale pay of Rs 60,000/- with probation for 1 year, if not extended.

Candidates can check the official notification here for more details.