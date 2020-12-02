Tamil Nadu-based Periyar University has released the final year theory timetable for May 2020 PRIDE and UICP examinations, to be held in December. The exam was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students can check and download the timetables on the University website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The University Industry Collaboration Programme (UICP) exam includes papers for certificate courses, diplomas, PG diplomas, degree programmes and postgraduate programmes. The UICP exam kicks off from December 11 and will be held in a forenoon session from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The detailed schedule for various examinations along with their subject codes is available on the official site. Students can also directly access the UCIP time table at this link here. The schedule is also available the ‘News/Events’ section of the official website.

Similarly, Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) examinations will also begin from December 11 and will be held in a forenoon session. The PRIDE timetable can be directly accessed through the link here. The schedule is also available the ‘News/Events’ section of the official website.