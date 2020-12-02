Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer keys of the screening tests held for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil) and Research Assistants. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer keys of their respective papers on the APSC website, apsc.nic.in.

Research Assistants

The OMR-based screening test for the post of 38 Research Assistants in Planning Service under the state Transformation and Development Department was held on November 29. A total of 6,060 candidates were eligible for the exam. The notification for the recruitment was first issued in December last year.

The answer keys for General Studies (GS) series A, B, C and D papers can be located under the ‘Answer Keys’ section of the APSC website.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

On the other hand, the OMR-based screening test for the post of 156 Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the state Public Works Department was held on November 15. A total of 4,298 candidates were eligible for the exam. The notification for the recruitment was released in November last year.

The answer keys for General Studies (GS) series A, B, C and D papers and Civil Engineering series A, B, C and D papers can be located under the ‘Answer Keys’ section of the APSC website.