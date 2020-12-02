Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has directed candidates to submit the scores obtained in the UGC NET 2020 exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, on its official website rac.gov.in. The scores are required for recruitment to the post of Scientists (Psychology) in May 2020.

All candidates must clear the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology. Candidates will have to submit their NET score/card by December 14.

Here is the direct link to the advertisement for Direct Recruitment for the post of Scientist (B) in DRDO

“In view of the declaration of the UGC NET results of June-2020 examination on 30th November 2020, candidates who have applied against item no. 12 of advertisement No. 137 and appeared for the NET June 2020 examination in Psychology are required to upload their NET certificate/score on the website of RAC - rac.gov.in by 14th December 2020 (in accordance with advertisement No. 137),” the notification on the website read.

Candidates can check the tentative schedule of recruitment process here

For engineering disciplines, GATE score in the respective fields will be considered during the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website rac.gov.in for all the latest updates.

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the June 2020 UGC NET examination result. All the candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET 2020 exam can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA also released the subject-wise cut-off percentiles in two separate documents on the official website.