Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam will conduct the recruitment exams of Jail Department - Prahari from December 11 to 24. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from November 20 to December 2 but was postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”.

According to the latest MPPEB notification released on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in, the online exams will be held in two phases from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates are required to report at the online exam centres 1-2 hours early.

Here is the Jail Prahari Test 2020 revised Exam Date notice and rulebook.

Fresh admit cards will likely be released in the coming days and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the same. Candidates will have to bring valid identity proof at the centre along with admit card to get entry.

The exam is being conducted for 282 Jail Prahari vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 10, 2020. The result date is not yet known and will be revealed in the near future.