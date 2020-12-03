Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has declared the PTET 2020 first allotment result for the 2020 B.Ed 2-year admission counselling process on December 2. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the PTET 2020 counselling can check the allotment result on the official website, ptetdcb2020.com.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round can pay the admission fees on or before December 7 and reporting to the colleges before December 8. Candidates can apply for the upward movement on or before December 9. The result of the upward movement will be announced on December 11.

Here are relevant direct links to check the PTET 2020 allotment status:

Check Admission Status

Print Allotment Letter

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates. PTET exam is also conducted for admissions to BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.

How to check PTET 2020 Counselling allotment result: