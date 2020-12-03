National Testing Agency on Thursday released the provisional answer key for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June, 2020, on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to raise any objections till December 5.

According to the official notification on nta.ac.in, the question papers, marked responses of each candidate and the provisional answer keys for 5 subjects are now available on the website.

Candidates will require their application number and date of birth to have access to the information.

“For any challenge, they are required to pay processing fee of Rs 1,000/- per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts,” the notification read.

Here is the direct link to the CSIR UGC-NET 2020 exam answer key notification

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2020 exam was held on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 through Computer Based Test.