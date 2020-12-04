National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet again extended the last date to submit online the applications for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 to December 18. Likewise, the examination was also rescheduled to February 7, 2021.

All parents/guardians who want their child to participate in the AISSEE 2021 exam can apply for the same on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the application was extended to December 3 and the exam was slated to be held on January 10.

In a notification released on its official website, NTA said that the extension was granted keeping in mind that several aspirants were finding it difficult to obtain and upload the category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL) etc while applying for the exam.

As per the revised schedule, candidates are now allowed to submit their forms till 5 pm on December 18 and clear the payment fee till 11.50 pm on the same day.

Here is the direct link to the NTA notification

Additionally, candidates will also be allowed to make corrections to their applications on aissee.nta.nic.in during the period when the correction window we be made available. They will be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct ones, in case there has been an error in uploading.

For any clarifications, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE exam is conducted for admissions to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

The AISSEE exam will be an OMR-sheet-based exam (Pen and Paper) with a multiple choice question pattern.

For admissions to Class VI, the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools. For Class IX, the student should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.