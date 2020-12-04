Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment examination from December 28, reports NDTV. The report says that official sources have confirmed the dates. The exam will go on until March 2021.

In September, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the exam will be conducted from December 15. However, the latest report suggests that the exam has been delayed once again.

According to the usual RRB process, the details of the exams including exam venue, date and time will be released 10 days before the exam along with train pass for SC and ST candidates. The admit card can be expected to be released 4 days before the exam.

The exam for the Level 1 and Ministerial and Isolated category (MIC) is also expected to have been delayed. The exams for the MIC positions was also expected to begin from December 15.

The application process for the recruitment drive, which had around 1.4 lakh vacancies, were conducted in February 2019 and the exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in June 2019. However, due to a huge number of applicants, only the Paramedical category exams could be conducted and the process to conduct exams for the remaining categories were delayed significantly.

The NTPC recruitment includes positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. A total number of 35,227 vacancies will be filled through this drive.