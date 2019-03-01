After a lot of delays, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) finally begins the application process for the NTPC vacancies from today, March 1st. This recruitment drive is being conducted for non-technical popular categories (NTPC) vacancies for 35,277 positions, notification for which was released yesterday. All the candidates can apply for these positions at RRB regional websites.

The vacancies are of varied nature and are open to both undergraduates and graduates. The age range for vacancies for undergraduates is 18 to 30 years, and for graduate vacancies is 18 to 33 years, with relaxation in upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to norms. The details of vacancies are as follows.

Name of the Position Number of Vacancy Minimum Qualification Junior Clerk cum Typist 4319 12th class pass Accounts Clerk cum Typist 760 12th class pass Junior Time Keeper 17 12th class pass Trains Clerk 592 12th class pass Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 4940 12th class pass Traffic Assistant 88 Graduation Goods Guard 5748 Graduation Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5638 Graduation Senior Clerk cum Typist 2873 Graduation Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 3164 Graduation Senior Time Keeper 14 Graduation Commercial Apprentice 259 Graduation Station Master 6865 Graduation Total 35277

The application process will be conducted at RRB regional websites. Candidates can access the application link at all the regional websites they are interested in applying for. The candidates first have to register with basic details, which will generate the log-in identities. Then they would have to pay the application fees and then complete the application process. The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The important dates pertaining to RRB 2019 NTPC application process is as follows:

RRB NTPC 2019 dates Activity Date Application Process Begins March 1st, 2019 16.00 hrs Registration Process Ends March 31st, 2019 23.59 hrs Last day to Pay Application Fees March 31st, 2019 23.59 hrs Final Submission of Application April 12th 2019 CBT Test Date June to September 2019 (Tentative)

All the candidates have to appear for a computer-based test irrespective of the position. Those who clear the first stage of exam are eligible for the second stage which might involve computer-based test, typing skill test, computer based aptitude test depending up on the position and document verification before final selection.

Candidates can access the notification in any of the RRB regional websites. The notification has details regarding vacancies, reservation, exam pattern, exam syllabus, disability benchmark, selection process, and application process among others. The RRB will be releasing the Level 1 recruitment notification and application details soon which is expected to have around 1 lakh vacancies.