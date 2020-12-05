Para Medical Board Karnataka has declared the PMB results 2020 on its official website pmbkarnataka.org. Candidates are required to use their registration number to have access to the results.

Any corrections in the provisional marks list or results should be informed to the board by December 14 with the supporting documents, an official notification by the board said. No corrections will be entertained after the deadline, it added.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka Para Medical Board 2020 Individual Result

Here is the direct link to Karnataka Para Medical Board 2020 Institution Result

“The candidates who desire to apply for Photocopies (Xerox) of answer scripts and re-evaluation here are here by instructed to apply to apply through online on or before 14.12.2020 without waiting for the Xerox copies with a fee of Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 per paper respectively payable to the board through online,” the notification by the board read.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website pmbkarnataka.org Under the notification section, click on Individual Result Enter your registration number to proceed. For Institution Result (below Individual Result), candidates will require to username and password provided to the institute to have access to the information.

“The Institute authorities are instructed to download their result copy using user id and password provided to the institute and display at their notice board without fail,” the notification read.

Here is the direct link to the Karnataka Para Medical Board 2020 result notification

The exams were held in the month of November.