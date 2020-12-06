Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) on Sunday will release a revised counselling merit list as part of the state’s NEET-UG 2020 counselling process at 3 pm on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The choice of filling and locking process will begin from 7 pm today and continue till 11.59 pm on December 7. Subsequently, the 2nd round allotment results will be declared on December 9.

All the allotted candidates will require to pay the admission fees and download the admission letter between 11 am on December 10 and 11.59 pm on December 12. The process of withdrawal from the admission process must also be done during the same period.

The tentative date for spot round counselling is December 15.

The first merit list was published on November 26.

Here is the direct link to access the Odisha NEET-UG 2020 merit list.

Here is the direct link to access the Seat Matrix.

OJEE is conducting the NEET-UG Counselling based on the NEET UG 2020 result for admissions to various institutions providing MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The counselling this year will be conducted in three rounds which include on spot round counselling.

Candidates are suggested to read the OJEE 2020 notification here for more details.

All the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the Odisha NEET-UG counselling process, including registration and allotment process.

Here is the direct link to access the Odisha NEET-UG 2020 counselling page.