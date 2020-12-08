Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) has released AP NEET Counselling 2020 provisional final merit list for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota seats on its official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Besides this, authorities have also released a list of candidates not eligible for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admissions.

Based on the merit list, candidates will get to fill their choices of colleges and institutions. The schedule for the choice filling and allotment is expected to released soon on the official website.

As many as 13,098 candidates have been shortlisted for the state quota Medical admission in Andhra Pradesh this year.

AP NEET-UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses offered in state of Andhra Pradesh. The counselling is conducted based on the NEET-UG examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result was declared on October 17.

Here is the direct link to AP NEET Counselling 2020 provisional final merit list

Here is the direct link to list of candidates not eligible for AP NEET Counselling 2020